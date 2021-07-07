AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.