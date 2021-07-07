AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in LGI Homes by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

