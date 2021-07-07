AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,633 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 111,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.14.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

