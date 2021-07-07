AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FirstCash by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.