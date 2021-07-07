AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 74.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AAP opened at $208.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.22. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Stephens raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.