AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.70.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.20 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$15.31 and a 1 year high of C$26.38. The firm has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

