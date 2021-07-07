Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $67.66

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.66, but opened at $66.29. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $65.23, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.29 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.43.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altus Midstream by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

