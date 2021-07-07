Amalgamated Bank Has $320,000 Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 43,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $1,979,922.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 902,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,473,437.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,787,472. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

