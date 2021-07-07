Amalgamated Bank Has $326,000 Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,379,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 93,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 74,466 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

