Amalgamated Bank Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,093,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192,931 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after purchasing an additional 739,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,684,000 after purchasing an additional 116,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HASI opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

