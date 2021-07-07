Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.