Amalgamated Bank Sells 379 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Viasat were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Viasat by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

