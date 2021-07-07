Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUS opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.