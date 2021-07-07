Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 175,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $480.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.