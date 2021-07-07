Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.42.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Ambarella by 916.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 343,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.27. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

