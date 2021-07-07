Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $137.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

