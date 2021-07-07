American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
AEO opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.
In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
