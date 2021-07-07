American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

AEO opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

