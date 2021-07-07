American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Equity’s fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer also remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt, and agricultural loans. The company's balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders. The company targets sales between $5 to $6 billion in 2021. Shares of American Equity outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on the company's earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE:AEL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,166. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,795,000. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 58,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.