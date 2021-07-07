AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $19,710,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN opened at $97.82 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $98.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

