ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AMSSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $10.27 on Friday. AMS has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.65.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

