Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.92. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

