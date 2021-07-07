Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 80,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 486,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 110.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

