Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. OPKO Health reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

OPKO Health stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500 in the last 90 days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after buying an additional 636,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

