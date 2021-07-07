Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,639,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $198.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

