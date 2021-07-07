Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.99 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. 294,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $56.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

