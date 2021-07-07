Analysts Anticipate Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.63. Stericycle posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. 232,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

