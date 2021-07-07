Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $49.65. 336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,958. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

