Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. 5,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

