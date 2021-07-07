Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in RingCentral by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $300.56. 12,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,128. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,213.28 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

