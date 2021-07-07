Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altimmune, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Altimmune in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Get Altimmune alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

ALT stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $340.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altimmune by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altimmune by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 75.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.