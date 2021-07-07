Analysts Offer Predictions for Ring Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of REI opened at $2.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $293.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,127,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 565,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 33,547 shares in the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

