Analysts Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT at $248.50

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.50.

Several research firms have commented on BYDGF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

BYDGF stock opened at $182.80 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $142.78 and a one year high of $194.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

