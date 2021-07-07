Analysts Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price at $160.44

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CCMP traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $144.22. 10,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,839. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.23. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 4,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

