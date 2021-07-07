Analysts Set Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Target Price at GBX 335

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.17 ($4.24).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MONY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MONY stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.62. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

