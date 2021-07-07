Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 3,820

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,267 ($42.68).

LON AAL traded up GBX 87.22 ($1.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,987.72 ($39.03). The company had a trading volume of 3,147,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market cap of £40.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,311.65.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have bought 230 shares of company stock valued at $657,241 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

