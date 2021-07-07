Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €63.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.54 ($79.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

