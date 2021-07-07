Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.