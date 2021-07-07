Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Update

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.02.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

