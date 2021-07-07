APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

