APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 75.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,538 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

