APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 146,769 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,769 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

