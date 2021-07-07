APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 183,140 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,140 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.21% of CI Financial worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter worth $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

