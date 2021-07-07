APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,489 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,530,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,824,000 after buying an additional 84,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZBH opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

