Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Appian alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APPN. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

APPN traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $135.41. 732,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,446. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -270.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.