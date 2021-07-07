Apple (LON:WM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Apple (LON:WM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 202 ($2.64) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WM. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday.

Get Apple alerts:

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.