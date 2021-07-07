Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $143.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.00. 1,762,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,934. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.28.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

