Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $157.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.