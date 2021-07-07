AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $384.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a current ratio of 106.90. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $13.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

