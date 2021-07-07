ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.