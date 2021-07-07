Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,974,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85,107 shares during the period. Arcos Dorados comprises approximately 11.4% of Moerus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned 2.89% of Arcos Dorados worth $30,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 589,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 779.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,306,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,781,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,497,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently -8.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.