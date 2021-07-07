Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,200 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

